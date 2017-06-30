NHL Free Agency 2017: Sharks sign goalie Bibeau, address organizational depth

The San Jose Sharks filled an organizational need in net, and signed goaltender Antoine Bibeau to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced today. Bibeau, a 2013 sixth round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs, did not receive a qualifying offer from the Leafs prior to the June 26 deadline and became an unrestricted free agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.