Leafs sign Justin Holl to one-year, two-way contract
As per the good people of CapFriendly on Twitter, the Leafs have signed right-shooting defender Justin Holl to a two-way deal. #Leafs sign Justin Holl 1 year / 2-way deal NHL: $650,000 Minor: $175,000 * Holl was a pending RFA with Arbitration rights.
