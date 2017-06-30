Leafs sign Justin Holl to one-year, t...

Leafs sign Justin Holl to one-year, two-way contract

As per the good people of CapFriendly on Twitter, the Leafs have signed right-shooting defender Justin Holl to a two-way deal. #Leafs sign Justin Holl 1 year / 2-way deal NHL: $650,000 Minor: $175,000 * Holl was a pending RFA with Arbitration rights.

