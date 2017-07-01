Launches Toronto Maple Leafs App For ...

Launches Toronto Maple Leafs App For iOS and Android

A one-stop shop Toronto Maple Leafs app that merges fandom and technology together, the Editor In Leaf app features content from Editor In Leaf and is now available to download on iOS and Android. CHICAGO, IL- Available now, Editor In Leaf for iOS and Android offers users a way to get the latest Toronto Maple Leafs news, rumors and analysis from Editor In Leaf, all at once.

