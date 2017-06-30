Dominic Toninato to become free agent on August 15.
Dominic Toninato , recent graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth was drafted by the Leafs in the fifth round in 2012. He was, it now seems, erroneously rumoured to be about to sign a deal only a few days ago: It won't likely happen today, but #Leafs will be signing F Dominic Toninato, 2012 pick + 4-yr college grad on clock for UFA status in Aug. So we have a Toronto reporter who has interviewed Toninato recently vs a Duluth reporter who is quoting him as of now we have to presume.
