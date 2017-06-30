Development Camp profiles - Good ol' Ontario boys
One of the silliest complaints about the Toronto Maple Leafs every draft is that they didn't take enough kids from the Ontario Hockey League, didn't take enough Ontario boys, didn't take enough GTA kids. Fear not, Don Cherry and company, the Maple Leafs have invite 18 kids from the OHL to their development camp, which begins today.
