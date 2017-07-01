Curtis McElhinney re-signed by the To...

Curtis McElhinney re-signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs

MARCH 23: Nikita Zaitsev #22 of the Toronto Maple Leafs clears the puck away from Taylor Hall #9 of the New Jersey Devils and Curtis McElhinney #35 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the Air Canada Centre on March 23, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Goaltender Curtis McElhinney has re-signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on a two-year contract with a $850,000 AAV.

