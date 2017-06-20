William Nylander and Calle Rosen to share in World Championship prize money
The IIHF pays out prize money to the top teams in the Men's World Championships, and Sweden, the 2017 winner has received 10 million SEK according to a press report . That total sum, just over 1.5 million dollars, is mostly taken by the Swedish Federation and used to fund the growth and development of the game.
