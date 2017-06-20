Who's Qualified: Garret Sparks, Zach Hyman, Connor Brown and...
The #Leafs have extended qualifying offers to 4 players: G Garret Sparks, D Justin Holl and forwards Connor Brown and Zach Hyman. #TMLtalk The only minor surprise here, if there is one, is goaltender Antoine Bibeau being let go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC