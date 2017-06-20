Wednesday's FTB: Vegas trades stay se...

Wednesday's FTB: Vegas trades stay secret, awesome Penguins art, and more links

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pension Plan Puppets

Rumours abound about possible trades teams have made with the Vegas Golden Knights, but we won't hear about any of them until after the expansion draft, which is dumb, but hey it's the NHL! They probably think fans don't care about trades. The Calder Cup has been awarded, and the Grand Rapids Griffins defeated the Syracuse Crunch in six games to take home the AHL Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr '17 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr '17 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr '17 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC