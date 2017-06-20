Updated depth chart and pipeline lists

There's only one player to subtract from the depth chart, but seven new names are on the pipeline list. The tables are up to date as of June 25. Note that for the rights on the pipeline post, I'm not sure of the rules for Vladislav Kara or Ryan O'Connell, so I'm leaving those pending independent confirmation.

