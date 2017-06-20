Toronto Maple Leafs to host New York Rangers in home opener, will make away debut vs Winnipeg Jets
Today the NHL teams are announcing their home opening games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs finally announced a date for something that we didn't have to comb through other teams tweets and websites to find out. A rare move for the franchise that is now operating in complete secrecy from everyone around them.
