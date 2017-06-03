Toronto Maple Leafs: The Word Rebuild Is Used Loosely Now

Apr 23, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin and teammates celebrate the series-ending goal in overtime by Marcus Johansson against the Toronto Maple Leafs in game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. The Capitals beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime.

