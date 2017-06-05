Toronto Maple Leafs & the NHL Draft: Who fell to 17 in the past?

Jake Gardiner was selected 17th overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, and he is now playing a big role on the Maple Leafs Predicting what will happen at the NHL draft is no easy task. We watched the Columbus Blue Jackets take Pierre-Luc Dubois over Jesse Puljujarvi last year, and Jakob Chychrun fell all the way to #16.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.