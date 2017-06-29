Toronto Maple Leafs sign Adam Brooks to entry-level contract
Brooks was selected 92nd overall by the Leafs in the 2016 entry draft, and was maybe the most prominent example of Toronto's famous "overager" strategy that year. Even at the time, several of our writers were very impressed with Brooks' work in the Western Hockey League.
