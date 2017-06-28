Toronto Maple Leafs Rumour: Dreger Unsure Leafs Offered 1st Rounder
The trade winds were in full force at the 2017 NHL Draft, with the Leafs making headlines after an apparent attempt to bolster their blue line. The Toronto Maple Leafs came into the draft weekend rumoured to be in the thick of multiple trade discussions, none gaining more traction than their pursuit of former Islanders defensemen, Travis Hamonic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC