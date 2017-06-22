Toronto Maple Leafs release 2017-18 schedule

MARCH 7: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during warm up before playing the Detroit Red Wings at the Air Canada Centre on March 7, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Toronto Maple Leafs will open the 2017-18 regular season with a Patrik Laine vs. Auston Matthews showdown in Winnipeg on Wednesday, October 4 before hosting the New York Rangers for their home opener at the Air Canada Centre on the following Saturday.

