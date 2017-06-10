Toronto Maple Leafs: Jared Spurgeon Changes Everything
Though it seems many people have made up their mind, the stats show Shattenkirk as elite , and the Toronto Maple Leafs cap situation demands they go for it now. People are going to have their opinions, but it's clear those opinions don't take into account how good Shattenkirk actually is, or they don't realize how rare the Leafs ability to exploit the cap is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC