Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews got a giant tattoo of a lion wearing a crown

Auston Matthews and his rookie pals at times shouldered the lion's share of the offensive load for the Toronto Maple Leafs this year. Moving forward, according to a social media post from an Arizona tattoo artist, Matthews will be carrying something permanent on his right arm - a crown-wearing lion.

Chicago, IL

