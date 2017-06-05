Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews got a giant tattoo of a lion wearing a crown
Auston Matthews and his rookie pals at times shouldered the lion's share of the offensive load for the Toronto Maple Leafs this year. Moving forward, according to a social media post from an Arizona tattoo artist, Matthews will be carrying something permanent on his right arm - a crown-wearing lion.
