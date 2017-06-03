Toronto Maple Leafs Are Stanley Cup Contenders
Watching the Stanley Cup finals, I am reminded that the young core of the Toronto Maple Leafs are closer to Cup contention that they get credit for. While the Pittsburgh Penguins dismantled the " best defence in the NHL " during the third period of Game two of the Stanley Cup finals, It's clear that the Leafs aren't far off from either team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
