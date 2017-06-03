Toronto Maple Leafs: 5 Back-Up Goalie Options
The Toronto Maple Leafs gave Frederik Andersen little to no help for most of the season until the acquisition of goaltender Curtis McElhinney. But who will the Leafs have to backup Andersen for the 2017-2018 season? The Toronto Maple Leafs only have two goaltenders signed for the 2017-2018 season at the pro-level: Frederik Andersen and Kasimir Kaskisuo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC