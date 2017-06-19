Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 NHL Draft preview 45 minutes ago | Luke Fox
After striking first-round gold with their selections in the past three drafts- Auston Matthews , Mitchell Marner , and William Nylander -the Toronto Maple Leafs will be picking outside the top eight for the first time since 2013. While always listening to offers, it seems unlikely that draft guru Mark Hunter would be interested in trading his first-rounder this spring.
