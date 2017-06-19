Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 NHL Draft pr...

Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 NHL Draft preview 45 minutes ago | Luke Fox

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sportsnet.ca

After striking first-round gold with their selections in the past three drafts- Auston Matthews , Mitchell Marner , and William Nylander -the Toronto Maple Leafs will be picking outside the top eight for the first time since 2013. While always listening to offers, it seems unlikely that draft guru Mark Hunter would be interested in trading his first-rounder this spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr '17 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr '17 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr '17 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC