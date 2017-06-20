Toronto Maple Leaf centre Auston Matt...

Toronto Maple Leaf centre Auston Matthews named the NHL's top rookie

Matthews led all first-year players this season and tied for second in the league with 40 goals, including four in his NHL debut. The California-born, Arizona-raised forward added 29 assists to pace all rookies with 69 points as he helped lead the Leafs into the playoffs for just the second time over the last 12 seasons.

