Thursday's FTB: Matthews, Marner name...

Thursday's FTB: Matthews, Marner named to all rookie team, Leipsic picked, Leafs trading for Miller?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pension Plan Puppets

At 8am eastern time the NHL said they would begin announcing trades made around the expansion draft, so I hope you're excited! We bid farewell to Branden Leipsic, chosen by the Golden Knights from the bunch if AHLers and UFAs we offered them. Auston Matthews wins Calder Trophy - Pension Plan Puppets The Leafs' franchise centre has taken home his first major NHL hardware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr '17 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr '17 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr '17 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC