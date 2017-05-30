The Leafs have too many wingers

The Leafs have too many wingers

When Jeremey Bracco had just made an incredible play to outsmart and outskate the Erie Otters to set up the Memorial Cup winning goal, a follower of our Twitter account suggested you package him up with the Leafs' first-round draft pick and go defender shopping. While the favourite fantasy trade over the last few months really has been James van Riemsdyk one for one for a defender, with a player that old, that expensive, and that close to UFA status, the one you get back won't be much.

