Stanley Cup carries an aura and history unlike any other trophy in sports

Detroit Red Wings captain Nicklas Lidstrom, of Sweden, holds the Stanley Cup trophy during the teams championship banner-raising prior to their NHL hockey season-opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2008. Either the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Nashville Predators will move within a single victory of hoisting the largest, oldest and perhaps most iconic trophy in the world when they face off at 5 p.m. today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.