Ryan O'Connell selected 203rd overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs

With the 203rd overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected left-shot defenceman Ryan O'Connell of St. Andrew's College in the CAHS. The 6'1, 170-pound O'Connell is the fourth defenceman selected by the Leafs in the 2017 draft in what's been a clear effort to stock the organizational pipeline on the backend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.