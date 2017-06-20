Ryan O'Connell selected 203rd overall...

Ryan O'Connell selected 203rd overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs

With the 203rd overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected left-shot defenceman Ryan O'Connell of St. Andrew's College in the CAHS. The 6'1, 170-pound O'Connell is the fourth defenceman selected by the Leafs in the 2017 draft in what's been a clear effort to stock the organizational pipeline on the backend.

