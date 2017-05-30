Russia becomes a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent
In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev , of Russia, skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. Zaitsev shows that Russia has become a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent. less FILE - In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev , of Russia, skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. Zaitsev ... more FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Radulov, of Russia, laughs as he talks with reporters in Brossard, Quebec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC