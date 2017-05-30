Russia becomes a reliable pipeline fo...

Russia becomes a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Times

Down the street from where Detroit's Russian Five took the NHL by storm in the 1990s, defenseman Nikita Zaitsev sat down for dinner with his agent and explained that his pain of being passed over in the draft three times was gone. Just four months into his rookie year with Toronto, Zaitsev realized not being drafted was the best thing to happen to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr '17 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr '17 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr '17 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC