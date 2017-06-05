Orlando Solar Bears' newest rival hires experience behind the bench and in front office
Orlando's newest likely in-state rival, the Jacksonville Icemen, have named Jason Christie as their Head Coach and Vice President of Hockey Operations. Jason is the all-time leader in ECHL wins as a Head Coach with 547, and is second in most games coached in league history, trailing John Marks by only one game.
