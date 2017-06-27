Niagara IceDogs draft Toronto Maple L...

Niagara IceDogs draft Toronto Maple Leafs pick Timothy Liljegren in CHL Import Draft

Today the CHL Import draft is held, where the 60 CHL teams get on a conference call and pick players from outside North America. This draft is a little bit different than picking the best player available: There are many side deals happening around the draft, and teams want to try to know if they pick a player, that there's a chance that player could report.

Chicago, IL

