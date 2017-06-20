NHL Trade rumors: Are the Toronto Map...

NHL Trade rumors: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs trading for Colin Miller?

A post expansion draft trade between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights may have been leaked to Toronto Sun reporter Lance Hornby, or maybe he's just not articulating his point well. We can't quite decide.

