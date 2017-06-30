NHL Free Agency Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs

We're 12 hours away from the opening of unrestricted free agency, so let's quickly run through the latest scuttlebutt surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs by position. The apparent strong interest in the 37-year-old Patrick Marleau on the Leafs ' behalf - Mike Babcock, a massive fan of Marleau's from their time together with Team Canada , has reportedly been "hard selling" the 12-time 25+ goal scorer on Toronto - suggests that the Leafs could be looking for a top-nine winger at the right price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.