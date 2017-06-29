NHL Free Agency 2017: Thornton's decision reportedly depends on Marleau's
Joe Thornton's decision on his future with the San Jose Sharks will depend on longtime teammate Patrick Marleau's, and they've already received interest from some of the same teams, according to reports from TSN, the Athletic, and NBC Sports Bay Area. Marleau's decision will impact Thornton's, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun .
