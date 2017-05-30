NHL announces more expansion draft rules

12 hrs ago

The NHL today announced some new rules for the expansion draft and provided key dates and times that had been left a little hazy in the past. There will be a trade, waiver and signing freeze during the period that Vegas has the protection lists in hand until after the expansion draft selections are announced.

