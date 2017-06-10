New Jersey Devils Trade Partners For Ilya Kovalchuk: Toronto Maple Leafs

Apr 23, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews celebrates his third period goal with left wing James van Riemsdyk against the Washington Capitals in game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. The Capitals beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pucks And Pitchforks.