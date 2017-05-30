Matt Martin named guest drawmaster

11 hrs ago Read more: HarnessLink.com

CAMPBELLVILLE, June 2 - Woodbine Entertainment Group today announced that Matt Martin, left-winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs, will be the guest drawmaster for the $1 million The Pepsi North America Cup draw will take place on Tuesday, June 13 at Mohawk Racetrack and Martin, 28, will be on hand to assist with the festivities. The draw and press conference will begin at noon.

