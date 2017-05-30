Matt Martin named guest drawmaster
CAMPBELLVILLE, June 2 - Woodbine Entertainment Group today announced that Matt Martin, left-winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs, will be the guest drawmaster for the $1 million The Pepsi North America Cup draw will take place on Tuesday, June 13 at Mohawk Racetrack and Martin, 28, will be on hand to assist with the festivities. The draw and press conference will begin at noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC