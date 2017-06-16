Maple Leafs' Options to Get No. 1 Def...

Maple Leafs' Options to Get No. 1 Defenceman

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

The Maple Leafs made an enormous amount of progress in 2016-17, but in order to make the jump from fringe playoff team to Stanley Cup contender, a number one defenceman must be found. By 'number one' we're talking about the Victor Hedman/Duncan Keith type of player that can play 25 plus minutes per game, control possession, quarterback the special teams and match up against the opposing team's top forwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06) Apr '17 Liz 127
Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10) Apr '17 Liz 61
Leafs are on the right track Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr '17 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC