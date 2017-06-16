Maple Leafs' Options to Get No. 1 Defenceman
The Maple Leafs made an enormous amount of progress in 2016-17, but in order to make the jump from fringe playoff team to Stanley Cup contender, a number one defenceman must be found. By 'number one' we're talking about the Victor Hedman/Duncan Keith type of player that can play 25 plus minutes per game, control possession, quarterback the special teams and match up against the opposing team's top forwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC