Maple Leafs' Options to Get No. 1 Defenceman

The Maple Leafs made an enormous amount of progress in 2016-17, but in order to make the jump from fringe playoff team to Stanley Cup contender, a number one defenceman must be found. By 'number one' we're talking about the Victor Hedman/Duncan Keith type of player that can play 25 plus minutes per game, control possession, quarterback the special teams and match up against the opposing team's top forwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.