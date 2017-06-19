Maple Leafs goalie prospect Joseph Woll named to USA Hockey's WJSS
USA Hockey announced their roster for the World Junior Summer Showcase this August in Plymouth, Michigan. Joseph Woll, drafted 62nd overall in the 2016 draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs , is one of four goalies invited.
