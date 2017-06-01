Leafs Links: "It's not a make-or-break situation in terms ...

Jan 7, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk celebrates a goal against Montreal Canadiens with forward Tyler Bozak and defenceman Jake Gardiner in the second period at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Pierre Lebrun reflects on his takeaways from his interview with Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello, Doug Weight talks about trying to build a winning team heading toward the final year of John Tavares' contract, a look at draft prospect Juuso Valimaki, and more in the links.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.