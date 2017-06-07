Leafs Links: Friedman on Maple Leafs' interest in Chris Tanev;...

Elliotte Friedman breaks down the Chris Tanev sweepstakes, Bob McKenzie discusses the Leafs' plans for free agency, Mitch Marner features in the NHL18 'teaser' trailer, and more in the links. McKenzie: I don't see the Leafs as big free agent shoppers TSN Hockey insider Bob McKenzie joined Naylor & Landsberg with guest host Derek Taylor to discuss Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, if the Maple Leafs could be interested in any of the players on Frank Seravalli's Free Agent Frenzy list, and more.

