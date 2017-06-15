Leafs Links: Drew Doughty on Mike Babcock, Auston Matthews and the...
Doughty: All Southern Ontario players secretly want to play in Toronto L.A. Kings defenceman Drew Doughty joined Leafs Lunch in-studio to chat about Lay's National Smile Power Day, plus gives his thoughts on Southern Ontario-born players views on Toronto and the dynamic of contract negotiations. He was great.
