Leafs Links: Don't be surprised if Toronto Maple Leafs make a...

Elliotte Friedman suggests the Maple Leafs could have something big in store as they look to take advantage of the expansion draft situation and two years of cap flexibility, the Insiders discuss William Nylander's next contract, and more in the links. Elliotte Friedman: Don't be surprised if Leafs make their own big move The NHL insider shared his thoughts regarding the surprising trade between Bolts & Habs, the impact the expansion draft is having on trade rumours, the massive attention Jonathan Drouin will be dealing with in Montreal, the importance of early success for Las Vegas, possible moves by the Leafs , and Drew Doughty's comments about Southern Ontario players playing for Toronto.

