Leafs Links: Are both Sami Vatanen and Josh Manson off the table?;...
Darren Dreger is convinced Sami Vatanen is off limits, Pierre McGuire suggests Vegas should look at claiming and signing Matt Hunwick, Episode 32 of the Battle of Ontario, and more in the links. Callum and Alec return from a long hiatus to discuss the goings on with the expansion draft in Toronto, Ottawa and elsewhere in the league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC