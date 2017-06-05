It's Time for the Leafs to Buy

It's Time for the Leafs to Buy

How much do you value a first round pick? What about a later first round pick in a draft year that has been described as below average, a down year, and lackluster ? Would you trade an asset for just such a pick? Let's face facts, Auston Mattews is a Toronto Maple Leaf, that lion tattoo is pretty sick, and seeing lil' Mitchy in the chel teaser trailer brought a tear to all of our eyes, and a smile to our face. Also, Toronto will lose one player on June 21st, and then gain many more on June 23rd and 24th but why can't we lose more and gain more? Stop me if I sound crazy but Toronto should acquire a late first round pick at the 2017 NHL entry draft.

Chicago, IL

