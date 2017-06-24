Ian Scott selected 110th overall by t...

Ian Scott selected 110th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs

With the 110th overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected goaltender Ian Scott of the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders. The 6'3, 174-pound netminder posted a 3.96 GAA and a .895 save percentage, including two shutouts, over 50 games played on a poor Prince Albert team that finished third from the bottom in the WHL standings.

