FTB: With NHL Draft complete league now turns eyes toward free agency

Fedor Gordeev : An interview with Flint Firebirds head coach Ryan Oulahen - MLHS "Oulahen brings the added perspective of having attended training and development camps under Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock during his playing career as a former fifth-round pick of the Detroit Red Wing s in 2003." This week the league will be turning its attention toward free agency, which begins one week from today on July 1 at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.