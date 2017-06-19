FTB: Which Maple Leafs player will go to Vegas, and NHL news and links
Get ready for a wild week. Over the next two days the Vegas Golden Knights will be wheeling and dealing with every other team in the league to see if they would prefer to pay up rather than let Vegas have their pick of their exposed list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC