Friday's FTB: Trades happen, coaches hired, and more in the links

Avalanche To Buy Out Francois Beauchemin - Mile High Hockey It's never good news to hear a member of the org is having their contract bought out, even a polarizing player like Francois Beauchemin, but this is something that needed to be done. The Avs will... Chris Neil Not Returning - Silver Seven The third longest serving player in franchise history will be heading to free agency Breaking down Pens breakdown day - PensBurgh We look at what's revealed at the Penguins last media event with the players before summer finally starts Down Goes Brown: Wendel, the Sedins, and.... Ruslan Fedotenko? When top ten picks get traded The NHL draft is now just over a week away, and there's plenty of trade chatter around the top 10 picks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.