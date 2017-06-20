Firebirds' Gordeev Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017 NHL Draft Saturday
The Toronto Maple Leafs selected Firebirds' Fedor Gordeev in the fifth-round, 141st overall, of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft Saturday, making him the third Flint Firebird to drafted in the National Hockey League in the last two years. Gordeev, a six-foot-six, 208-pound defenseman from Toronto, Ont., totaled 14 points in 64 games played during the 2016-17 regular season in the Ontario Hockey League .
