Eemeli Rasanen selected 59th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs
With the 59th overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected 6'7, 209-pound right-shot defenceman Eemeli Rasanen of the Kingston Frontenacs. A second round draft choice in the 2016 import draft out of Finland, the hulking Rasanen posted 39 points in 66 games in his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League.
