Eemeli Rasanen selected 59th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs

With the 59th overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected 6'7, 209-pound right-shot defenceman Eemeli Rasanen of the Kingston Frontenacs. A second round draft choice in the 2016 import draft out of Finland, the hulking Rasanen posted 39 points in 66 games in his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.